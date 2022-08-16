Residents of Finnish city of Lappeenranta, popular with Russians, placed "Glory to Ukraine" signs on streets

As a sign of support for Ukraine, "Glory to Ukraine" signs appeared on the streets of Lappeenranta, a Finnish city near the Russian border. A total of 24 such inscriptions were installed across the city for four weeks.

As local deputy Yukka Kopra notes, this was done to remind Russians of what is happening in Ukraine and to express their own support for Ukraine, Censor.NET informs with reference to Yle.

"The idea appeared in July, when I, like other people, thought that the support of Ukraine from the side of Finland and our region is not really visible anywhere. I started to think about possible options and collect proposals for advertising campaigns," he says Copra.

Other residents of the city joined the campaign: Arttu Muukkonen, Tommi Laitinen, Jukka Niiranen, as well as Ville Kauppi, who developed the visual solution for the signs. Kopra notes that the budget of the project amounted to several thousand euros, of which he paid about half himself, the rest was covered by the team.

According to Kopra, he has received positive feedback about the signs, and some have expressed a desire to contribute to the cost in the future. However, no detailed plans for the continuation of the advertising campaign have yet been developed.