Banning Russian citizens from entering EU may force Putin to end war. Just close borders for year and see result, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the ban on entry of Russians to the EU country may contribute to the fact that the President of the Russian Federation Volodymyr Putin stopped military aggression in Ukraine

As Censor.NET informs, the head of state said this in an interview with The Washington Post.

"This is the only way to influence Putin. Because this person has no other fear but the fear for his life. And his life depends on whether he is threatened by his internal population or not. Nothing else is threatening to him. That’s the way it is." - the president explained.

According to Zelensky, when the population of the Russian Federation puts pressure on Putin's decision, then the war will end. And the president considers the ban on the entry of all citizens of the Russian Federation to the countries of the European Union a good sanction.

"These are very clear sanctions, they are very simple. It's not about money, it's not about gas or pipes, or the fact that Germans won't have heat in winter. Just close the borders for a year and see the result," the head of state added.

