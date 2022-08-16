War in Ukraine revealed truth about Russia and Europe, - Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki

According to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the war in Ukraine revealed the truth about Europe. For many years, the EU refused to heed warnings about the Russian threat.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Polish Radio.

"The war in Ukraine revealed the truth about Russia. Those who did not want to see that there were imperialist tendencies in Putin's state should face the truth. The demons of the 19th and 20th centuries have been reborn in Russia - nationalism and colonialism are becoming bigger and more visible. But (this) war also revealed the truth about Europe. Many European leaders were seduced by Vladimir Putin. Now they are shocked," Moravetsky emphasized.

"The return of Russian imperialism should not surprise us. Europe found itself in the current situation not because it was not integrated enough, but because it did not want to listen to the voice of truth. This voice has been coming from Poland for many years," the head of the Polish government emphasized.

"This ignoring of Poland's voice is an illustration of the bigger problem that the EU is facing today (...) Political practice shows that the votes of Germany and France matter a lot. So we are dealing with a formal democracy and de facto an oligarchy in which power is exercised by the strongest," the Prime Minister said.

Morawiecki defended the principle of unanimity in the EU, which guaranteed that "every voice will be heard and the adopted decision will meet the minimum expectations of each member state."

"If all of Europe had followed Germany's vote, (then) not only Nord Stream 1, but also Nord Stream 2 would have been launched many months ago. Europe's dependence on Russian gas, which Putin uses as a tool blackmail against the entire continent, would be almost irreversible," the prime minister emphasized, also criticizing Germany's position in the sphere of supplying arms to Ukraine.