U.S. supports Ukraine’s defense efforts - White House spokesman on use of weapons in occupied Crimea

The United States of America is convinced that Ukraine has the right to self-defense.

This was said by the spokesman of the White House, answering questions of Voice of America about whether the US considers Russian military bases in Crimea a legitimate target for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Ukraine has the right to defend itself and we support Ukraine's efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," said a representative of the US National Security Council.

We remind you that on the morning of August 16, there were explosions in the Dzhankoi district of Russia-occupied Crimea. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that there was a fire at an ammunition site near the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoy district of occupied Crimea.

See more: Satellite images of consequences of explosions near Dzhankoi. PHOTOS

According to preliminary information, the Rashists placed about 50 pieces of military equipment on the territory of the airfield.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine consider the explosions in the Dzhankoi area of temporarily occupied Crimea as "non-compliance with fire safety rules".

At a joint press conference in Stockholm on 16 August, the heads of the German and Swedish governments, Olaf Scholz and Magdalena Andersson, said that Ukraine had the right to use weapons received from partners to protect its territories.