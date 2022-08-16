Rashists again shelling Saltivsky district of Kharkiv: MLRS shell hit near house, no casualties

Russian occupation troops once again shelled the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv.

This was stated by mayor Ihor Terekhov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Long-suffering Saltivka is under fire again. A hit by an MLRS in the ground near a residential building. Windows were broken and walls were cut. There are tentatively no casualties.

The night ahead is already the usual time of shelling in Kharkiv. Be careful", - stressed the mayor.

