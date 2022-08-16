ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9207 visitors online
News War
2 571 11

Rashists again shelling Saltivsky district of Kharkiv: MLRS shell hit near house, no casualties

салтівка

Russian occupation troops once again shelled the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv.

This was stated by mayor Ihor Terekhov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Long-suffering Saltivka is under fire again. A hit by an MLRS in the ground near a residential building. Windows were broken and walls were cut. There are tentatively no casualties.

The night ahead is already the usual time of shelling in Kharkiv. Be careful", - stressed the mayor.

See more: Consequences of Kharkiv shelling by Russian occupants: Tornado MLRS, tram depot and garage cooperative damaged. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13686) Kharkiv (1344) Terekhov (114)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 