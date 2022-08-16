Every day it must become more and more difficult for Russia to fight - this is our number one military-political task - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the occupying country expects the whole world to "get tired of war."

He stated this in video appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"In order for support for Ukraine in the world not to diminish and for our state to move toward victory, our own activity must not diminish either - absolutely everyone who in one way or another has stood up for our state. Do everything, as you did, for Ukraine. And even more", - said the Head of State.

According to Zelensky, the Russian leadership expects that Ukrainians, Europeans and the whole world will feel tired of this war.

"We have to do everything to make not us and not our friends and partners tired, but our enemy. In order for us to kick the occupiers out of Ukraine, every day Russia must become more and more difficult to fight - this is our number one military and political task," the President concluded .

Watch more: Urge residents of occupied territories not to approach military facilities of the Russian army - Zelensky. VIDEO