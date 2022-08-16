Rashists limited issuance of humanitarian aid to population of occupied Mariupol - City Council

The Russian invaders are providing less and less humanitarian aid to the people of Mariupol.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of City Council.

"The purpose of such actions is clear - to force residents to go to humiliating and sometimes dangerous work to remove rubble and demining. And also to begin a covert mobilization in order to "quietly" send them to the front. Just like they did with the residents of the so-called 'DPR' and 'LPR'," the report says.

It is noted that since August 15, began to issue aid only socially vulnerable categories and the unemployed registered in the "employment center" DPR.

"Now only children, pregnant women, single mothers, the disabled, and pensioners will be able to get any food at all. Others now have to look for work, which is simply not available in the city. Mentors from Russia set tasks because of the bad news on the front, and as a result, the collaborators have increased their actions of covert mobilization, hysterically sending residents text messages with offers of jobs in the so-called civil service. But in reality, they will abandon the war," the City Council reported.

The authorities urge residents of occupied Mariupol to leave the city at any possibility.

