There will be no freezing of war, it is possible to cool down situation to restore resources, - Reznikov

The war between Ukraine and Russia cannot be frozen, but a "cooling" of the situation is possible, as the military needs time to recover.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov, Censor.NET informs with reference to the LIGA.

Reznikov was asked whether there could be a "frozen situation" in Ukraine, as it was after Russia's occupation of Crimea and part of Donbas.

"I don't think a freeze option is possible. A reduced activity option is possible, depending on what the season is. And again, modern warfare is a war of resources. Resources, of course, are being depleted on both sides. And accordingly, each side requires time to recovery," said the Minister of Defense.

Reznikov noted that Russian troops, according to various sources, have lost at least a third of their combat potential, which was used during the invasion of Ukraine.

"Their resources are also being used up, which means that they will need some recovery. So, let's say, a cooling of the situation from the point of view of combat clashes is possible. I don't see the freezing of what people want to call "conflict", because it is not a conflict. It is war," said the head of the Ministry of Defense.

The minister emphasized that there is an open war between two regular armies, one of which invaded the territory of a neighboring state, without a legitimate explanation and without the right to do so.

"Therefore, this is a war for survival. We will defend ourselves in order to survive," explained Reznikov.