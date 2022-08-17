Putin has not given up his plans to take over entire Ukraine, although he is silent about it, - ISW

Russia, as before, aims to seize most of the territory of Ukraine and change the power in Kyiv. But now the Kremlin is trying to distort its true goals.

This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

His employees are analyzing the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the "Army-2022" forum on August 15. When describing the goals of the war in Ukraine, Putin did not mention the territory outside the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. He concluded his speech with the statement that "our soldiers, together with the "fighters of Donbas", honorably fulfill their duty, fight for Russia, for peaceful life in the "Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics", clearly fulfill all the assigned tasks, step by step release "land of Donbas".

ISW notes that this statement stands in stark contrast to Russia's previously stated military goals of "denazification" and "demilitarization" of Ukraine. And it is also incompatible with Russia's actions regarding the "accession" of the occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to the Russian Federation.

Russian forces are launching offensive operations around Bakhmut, southwest of Avdiivka and southwest of Donetsk, and have also conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the north and northwest of the Kherson region, ISW added.