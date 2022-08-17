Enemy is on offensive in Kharkiv region and trying to storm Opytne, - General Staff

The Russians shelled 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region, and are trying to storm Opytne. Fighting continues near Bakhmutske and Soledar.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly. From the territory of the Republic of Belarus, a Russian Su-34 aircraft attacked infrastructure facilities in the territory of the Zhytomyr region. The threat of further missile and air strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy does not stop shelling from the barrel artillery on the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to actively conduct UAV reconnaissance in order to adjust artillery fire and determine the positions of units of the Defense Forces. He carried out shelling of military and civilian infrastructure in the districts of Kharkiv, Petrivka, Dementiivka, and eighteen other settlements. Airstrikes near Stary Saltiv and Mospanove. He is leading an offensive near Lebiazhe and Bazaliivka, the fighting continues. The occupiers are remotely mining the area - this time near Lebiazhe.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel, and rocket artillery in the areas of Brazhkivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dibrivne, Virnopillia, and Mazanivka settlements. Conducted remote demining of the area near Dovgenki. He tried to conduct an offensive battle in the Bogorodichny district, but was unsuccessful and withdrew. Fighting continues near Mazanivka and Novodmytrivka.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers continue to focus their efforts on the Bakhmut and Novopavlivka directions. In the Kramatorsk and Avdiivka directions, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of the troops.

In the Kramatorsk direction, artillery shelling was recorded near Mykolaiivka, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Spirne, Verkhnyokamianske, Ivano-Dariivka, Hryhorivka, and Zvanivka. The enemy was conducting aerial reconnaissance in the Kramatorsk area. Near Spirne, the occupiers decided to go on the offensive, suffered losses, and retreated.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled the districts of Bakhmut, Soledar, Zaytsevo, Bilohorivka, and Mayorsk. Conducted airstrikes on civilian infrastructure near Soledar. He led offensive and assault actions near Zalizny, Shumy, and Zaitsevo, which were unsuccessful, and withdrew. Fighting continues in the Soledar and Bakhmutske areas.

In the Avdiivka direction, tanks and artillery of various types shelled territories near Avdiivka, Mariinka, New York, Oleksandropole, Pisky, Vodiane, Opytne, and Nevelske.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mariinka, Krasnohorivka, and Yasynuvata. Conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAV near Krasnohorivka and Opytne. Attempts are being made to carry out assaults in the Opytne area, and fighting continues.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired artillery and jet artillery and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Novosilka, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Bohoiavlenka, Sontsivka, Stepnohirsk, Shevchenko, Vuhledar, Burlatske, Charivne, Zaliznychne, Huliaypole, Huliaypilske, Novodanilivka, Lukianivske, Orihiv, Vremivka, Poltavka, Novopil and Novoandriivka.

Airstrikes were near Volodymyrivka, Novosilka, and Shcherbaki. Waged offensive battles in the area of Shevchenkove settlement, received a strong repulse, and retreated. Fighting continues near Novomykhailivka.

The occupiers mined the area in the Inzhenerne and Ukraiinske areas.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on holding the occupied positions, preventing the advance of our troops, and attacking units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine with fire.

The enemy is taking measures to replenish losses. He carried out shelling from barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks in the areas of Mykolaiv, Stepova Dolyna, and another 27 settlements.

The occupiers launched airstrikes and conducted offensive battles near Bilohirka. Ukrainian soldiers kindly thinned the ranks of the Russian invaders and forced the enemy to flee. The enemy continues to conduct reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles.