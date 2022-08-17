Scholz insists on negotiations with Putin: He must know what we demand from him

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are "important, especially in the future."

He said this in an interview with Swedish journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to Scholz, direct communication with Putin is important, "especially during a crisis". He noted that he wants Putin to receive the message directly and directly take responsibility for the war against Ukraine.

"My clear message to him is that his strategy for Ukraine will not work. Of course, this does not mean that Russia will change course from time to time. But Putin should know what we are asking of him. That is why I believe that such conversations are important, particularly in the future," said Scholz.

He also expressed doubts about the normalization of relations with Russia in the near future.

"Russia is waging a war against Ukraine, causing enormous suffering and destruction. Until Russia stops this war, withdraws its troops from Ukraine, and makes peace on reasonable terms, I do not see the possibility of even starting to think about normalization," the Chancellor summed up.