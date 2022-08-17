361 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 712 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

More than 1,073 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of August 17, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 361. The number of injured has increased - more than 712.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 376, Kharkiv region - 198, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 60, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 40. On August 16, as a result of artillery shelling by the enemy in Toretsk, the Donetsk region, a 6-year-old boy," the report states.

2,328 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.