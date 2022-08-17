Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 44,100 people, 233 planes, 196 helicopters, 1,886 tanks and 4,162 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 17, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 44,100.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 17/08 are approximately:

personnel - about 41,100 (+200) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1886 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4162 (+10) units,

artillery systems - 993 (+4) units,

MLRS - 263 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 136 (+0) units,

aircraft - 233 (+0) units,

helicopters - 196 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 792 (+2),

cruise missiles - 190 (+3),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3,054 (+5) units,

special equipment - 93 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kharkiv and Donetsk directions," the General Staff noted.