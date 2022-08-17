It is not true that Germany hesitantly supports Ukraine and helps slowly. I broke with this tradition, - Scholz

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz called the statements that Germany is allegedly "hesitantly" supporting Ukraine with weapons "incorrect".

He said this in an interview with Swedish journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, three days after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, he announced that Germany would help Kyiv with weapons, thereby "breaking with a long-standing position in German politics."

"In the first stage, we delivered what was in stock and thus readily available and ready for immediate use: anti-tank shells, Stinger-type anti-aircraft missiles, and ammunition. The next steps were much more difficult, and today we are talking about very difficult systems that require a week of training for Ukrainian soldiers are heavy weapons systems such as the Type 2000 armored howitzer, the Cheetah anti-aircraft vehicle, the Mars II missile launch system, or the IRIS-T anti-aircraft system, which is so new that even the Bundeswehr does not have her," Scholz said.

He noted that at the same time, Europe is thinking about how to continue equipping Ukraine with the systems and amount of ammunition that are "necessary for the continuation of the defensive struggle."