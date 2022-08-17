Reznikov after talking with Austin: "More security assistance from US will arrive soon"
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin and announced new security assistance from the United States.
Reznikov wrote about this on his Twitter, Censor.NET informs.
"We discussed the current security situation, new needs on the battlefield, and ways to strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian army. More US security assistance will arrive soon," he wrote.
Had a great conversation with 🇺🇸@SecDef Lloyd J.Austin III.— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) August 17, 2022
We discussed current security situation, emerging battlefield needs and ways how to strengthen #UAarmy capabilities.
More 🇺🇸 Security Assistance is coming soon🤝
