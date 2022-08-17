ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10410 visitors online
News War
4 781 15

Reznikov after talking with Austin: "More security assistance from US will arrive soon"

резніков

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin and announced new security assistance from the United States.

Reznikov wrote about this on his Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"We discussed the current security situation, new needs on the battlefield, and ways to strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian army. More US security assistance will arrive soon," he wrote.

Read more: Reznikov about Russian statements regarding destruction of HIMARS: "It’s stupid"

Had a great conversation with 🇺🇸@SecDef Lloyd J.Austin III.
We discussed current security situation, emerging battlefield needs and ways how to strengthen #UAarmy capabilities.
More 🇺🇸 Security Assistance is coming soon🤝

— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) August 17, 2022

Author: 

aid (2404) USA (5696) Reznikov (340) Lloyd Austin (231)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 