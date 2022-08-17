There are no restrictions on strikes against Russian troops in occupied Crimea, - Reznikov

Ukraine has an agreement with the United States that the Armed Forces will not use Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation, but this does not apply to the territories occupied by Russia, in particular Crimea.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated this in an interview with Voice of America, Censor.NET informs.

The journalist asked Reznikov whether Ukraine has weapons capable of hitting targets in occupied Crimea, and whether there are agreements with the US regarding the legitimacy of such strikes on the occupied peninsula.

"We have agreements with the United States that we will not use the weapons provided to us by the United States and partners on the territory of the Russian Federation. But if today we are talking about the deoccupation of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine where the enemy is located, then, accordingly, we have such there are no restrictions.

Regarding weapons: Every weapon has a corresponding range. Therefore, depending on from which point, from which location the damage is inflicted or is planned to be inflicted, it means whether one or another goal can be achieved," the head of the Ministry of Defense explained.

Reznikov reminded that many did not believe in the possibility of sinking the cruiser "Moscow" - but the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation had already been sunk.

