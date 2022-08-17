Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 enemy UAVs and Ka-52 helicopter, - Air Force Command

During the day, on August 16, in several operational directions, the strike aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out up to ten group airstrikes on the positions of the occupying forces.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Under the cover of fighter aircraft, Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24m bombers struck platoon and company strongholds, tank columns on the march and accumulation of enemy manpower and equipment. In addition, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three unmanned aerial vehicles devices and a Ka-52 helicopter," the message states.

It is noted that all targets were destroyed in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions.