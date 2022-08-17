In South, Russian helicopters attacked positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine three times during night, - OC "Pivden"

In the South, the Armed Forces are holding the defense and inflicting losses on the enemy, their number is being specified.

This is reported on the page of the Operational Command "South", Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on the night of August 17, enemy helicopters attacked Ukrainian positions on the contact line three times, and there were no casualties. In addition, Ukrainian missile and artillery units continue to fire missions, enemy losses are being verified.

The enemy continues to conduct hostilities along the occupied defense line in counter-battery tactics and with the use of aviation.

The storm continues in the Black Sea, enemy ships continue to hide behind Cape Tarkhankut in the direction of Novorossiysk along the Crimean coast. Russia keeps 2 surface-to-air missile carriers with 16 Calibers at the ready.

