Norway will provide Ukraine with new package of military aid, - Reznikov

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Defense of Norway, Bjorn Arild Gram.

He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"I had a telephone conversation with my friend and colleague, the Minister of Defense of Norway. We are grateful to the Norwegian government for the decision to provide a new package of military aid and training of Ukrainian soldiers," the message states.

