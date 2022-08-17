4 654 3
Norway will provide Ukraine with new package of military aid, - Reznikov
The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Defense of Norway, Bjorn Arild Gram.
He announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.
"I had a telephone conversation with my friend and colleague, the Minister of Defense of Norway. We are grateful to the Norwegian government for the decision to provide a new package of military aid and training of Ukrainian soldiers," the message states.
