US State Department calls on Turkey and other countries to avoid operations with Russian defense industry

The United States urged its NATO ally Turkey to "avoid deals" with Russia’s defense industry.

As Censor.NET informs, the spokesman of the State Department, Ned Price, said this at a briefing in Washington, "European Truth" reports.

"We have consistently emphasized that Russia's brutal and unjustified war against Ukraine makes it vital, in some ways now more than ever, that all countries avoid doing business with Russia's defense sector. That puts them at risk of sanctions," Price said.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin's TASS agency reported that Moscow and Ankara signed a contract for the supply of the second batch of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems. Turkey did not confirm the signing of the document.

Watch more: Russians destroyed 10 houses in one blow in Druzhkivka. VIDEO

Price did not say whether the delivery of the second batch of S-400s would prompt the Biden administration to reconsider plans to sell F-16 warplanes to Turkey.