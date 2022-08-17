Radical actions on visas for Russians are aimed at removing Russian propaganda from television in Estonia, - Ambassador Kuusk

Since mid-July, more and more Russians crossed the border with Estonia.

Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk told about this on the air of the Espreso TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"There has always been freedom of speech and expression of will in Estonia. We understand that Russians living in our country feel very well. Of course, no one is forcing them to leave Estonia and there are no such people. However, we are canceling visas because of in mid-July, more and more Russians cross the border with Estonia," Kuusk emphasized.

In addition, he noted that the restriction on issuing visas was also introduced due to the fact that Russian journalists came to the country as tourists and filmed propaganda stories.

According to Urmas Elmi, the head of the Border Bureau of Ida Prefecture, two Russian citizens, a 30-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, entered Estonia through the Narva border crossing on August 12 around noon. Later, they went to the Narva tank and began to conduct propaganda work there. Journalists of the Russian publication "Izvestia" were expelled from Estonia.

"Russian journalists have used their tourist visas for other purposes. In particular, to shoot their propaganda videos in our country. We in Estonia do not tolerate propaganda in all its forms. That is why we are trying to take radical actions regarding visas in order to completely shut down Russian propaganda in Estonia from cable television," the ambassador noted.