In near future, there will be acute events on entire front, - Defense Intelligence

Russia is not ready to talk about the withdrawal of its troops, and Ukraine will release all its captured territories, so in the near future there will be acute events on the entire front.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne, this was stated by the representative of the press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov.

According to him, exacerbations are also possible on Independence Day.

"Along the line of contact, we see active fighting. They are not ready to talk about the fact that Russia will withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine, but Ukraine will liberate all its territories captured by the enemy. In the near future, there will be acute events on the entire front. We are not talking about binding to any dates. Now there is a lot of talk about Independence Day, although this factor must be taken into account," Yusov stressed.

He recalled that the Defense Intelligence had long reported that August and September would be extremely important periods for the further development of hostilities on the entire front.