Russia will try to pass metal stolen in Ukraine as its own, - Federation of Metallurgists

Russia steals metal products from the occupied territories of Ukraine, and then passes them off as products of its own production and tries to sell them. It is not known how much metal was stolen, but hundreds of millions of products were stored in warehouses in Mariupol.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Federation of Metallurgists of Ukraine, Serhii Bilenky, told about this.

"We are talking about hundreds of thousands of tons of metal, worth hundreds of millions of dollars. It is difficult to say how much was removed, because we do not know whether they removed everything, or if there was something left. Perhaps they will try to pass it off as metal produced in Russia or sell it to such consumers who do not pay attention to the origin of the product. But "Metinvest" company, as the owner of the stolen volumes of metal, monitors these processes, plans to pursue these pirates and has already implemented certain measures on international platforms so that they either pay for this metal, or do not have the opportunity to sell it," said Bilenky.

He doubts that Russia will use the metal stolen in Ukraine for its own needs.

"Russia has excess metallurgical capacity. Therefore, using the metal they stole here at the expense of their own production is an impractical decision. Most likely, they will try to sell it somewhere outside," said Bilenky.

As you know, the official news channels of Russia reported on three ships that transported metallurgical products stolen from Mariupol port to Rostov. These products were produced at the Azovstal and MMPI plants of the Metinvest group: according to the company's general director, Yurii Ryzhenkov, losses from Russia's looting of Ukrainian metal are estimated at $600 million.

Earlier, a group of American officials and ISRP analysts, which is engaged in documenting Russian robberies on our territory, published a report that collected evidence on at least 50 cases of Russian robbery of Ukrainian metal and grain. According to analysts, Russia stole more than half a million tons of grain from Ukraine. Also, 11,000 tons of metal were exported, and 28,000 tons have already been loaded onto ships and will be exported in the near future.