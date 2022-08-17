In Enerhodar, occupiers kidnapped about 1,000 people, prisoners are kept in basements, - Orlov

The occupiers in Enerhodar are persecuting people with a pro-Ukrainian position.

The Mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, said this in an interview with LIGA.net, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, repression against the civilian population has been ongoing in Enerhodar since the first days of the occupation. It is known that about 1,000 people have already passed through Russian torture chambers. Prisoners are kept in cellars: one is located in Enerhodar, the other is outside the city. The occupiers persecute people with a pro-Ukrainian position and take them prisoner.

The occupying authorities in the city introduced certain restrictions on the exit of civilians, not everyone is allowed through the checkpoints. About 50% of the population left the city, until February 24, about 53,000 citizens lived there.

"In order to leave Enerhodar, people have to stand in lines for about four days. This is as of now. Before the occupation, in March of this year, up to 53,000 people lived in the city. The fourth part are employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Now half of the city has already left," says Orlov.