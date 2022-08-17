Russians threw huge number of forces at storming of Popasna, occupiers lost 40-50 units of equipment per day, - 24th SMB named after King Danylo

In the Luhansk region, during the battles in Popasna, the occupiers suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment.

This is reported on the page of the 24th SMB named after King Danylo, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, for more than two months, servicemen of the 24th SMB named after King Danylo held the defense of Popasna. The Russians threw a huge number of forces at the storming of the city - marines, units of the security forces, and the PMC. In addition, powerful convoys of military equipment were directed to Popasna.

Ukrainian fighters repulsed the convoys, hindered the delivery of supplies for enemy units and their advance through the city. The military destroyed 40-50 enemy targets a day: tanks, IFVs, APCs, cars.

Royal infantrymen pulled out cars from under fire, repaired them actually under explosions. Again and again they went into battle despite the fact that the enemy's forces prevailed.