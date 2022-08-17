Senator Wang of Australia visited location of one of units of 80th separate airborne assault brigade of AFU, - General Staff

An Australian tested the operation of Australian armored vehicles "Bushmaster"

This is reported on the website of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the other day the Senator of the Australian Parliament, David Wang, visited the location of one of the units of the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade in the areas of mission performance, talked with the command and checked the operation of the Australian armored vehicles "Bushmaster", which arrived at the units of the Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the international technical help During the communication with the Ukrainian paratroopers, David Wang noted that he is satisfied with how the Ukrainians use the "Bushmaster".

Watch more: "Western weapons are key to our victory in the war," Zelensky. VIDEO

"Fast landing-landing, very maneuverable. They protect people's lives, close many issues during hostilities. You actually use them the same way as our army. Yes, there are thousands of miles between our countries, but we share the same values ​​- freedom, peace, dignity a person's life without the need to listen to someone's instructions and air sirens. This should not happen in 2022! Everyone should understand that we are talking about saving the world from dictatorship," emphasized David Wang.

The Australian Government's military aid package consists of more than A$285 million in support, including Bushmaster protected mobile vehicles, M777 howitzers, anti-tank weapons, unmanned aerial systems, ammunition, other weapons, and personal equipment.