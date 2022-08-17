Ukraine will insist that IAEA delegation reach nuclear power plant through unoccupied territories, - Kuleba

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, is going to hold talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding the terms of the IAEA delegation’s visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

According to Censor.NET.

"We understand that now Russia will clog up the information space with its propaganda, shifting the blame for the IAEA's refusal to allow the ZNPP to Ukraine. But nothing will come of it," he said in a comment to Suspilne.

Kuleba added that the goal of every similar statement by Russia is to transfer responsibility to Ukraine: "That is, when they are preparing to block something, they begin to transfer responsibility in advance using propaganda methods, we have been through all these tricks, no one buys them. What Russia is doing there - this is a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole world."

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has a principled position regarding the fact that the IAEA should reach the ZNPP through the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine, and not through Russia, and then through the occupied territories.

See more: Woman was killed by Russian shells in Orichiv, 6 people were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

"With everything else, I, we will be absolutely open and take into account the wishes of the IAEA as much as possible, from the point of view of logistics and from the point of view of security," he said.

We will remind you that the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar has been occupied by Russian troops since March 4.

The station continues to work under the leadership of "Energoatom" on the energy system of Ukraine, but not at full capacity, because many lines around it are damaged. Communication with the staff is available around the clock. At the same time, the occupiers fully control security at the ZNPP: staff access to workplaces, passage/exit to the station. Workers report regular cases of abuse by Russians against them. In particular, employees were deprived of access to the shelter.

Read more: Russians threw huge number of forces at storming of Popasna, occupiers lost 40-50 units of equipment per day, - 24th SMB named after King Danylo

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the trip of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhya NPP via Kyiv and then across the contact line was dangerous.