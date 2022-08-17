ENG
Racists are preparing bloody provocation in occupied Mariupol, - Strategic Committee of AFU

The Armed Forces urge not to trust Russian propaganda.

This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"On the order of Gauleiter Balytsky, leaflets are distributed to local residents, which describe how to behave in order to escape from HIMARS. Usually, such actions are superficial evidence of the insidious intentions of the occupiers, they say, we warned you.

Against the background of complete failures on all "fronts", rampant "smoking in unspecified places", mass desertion in the USSR, betrayal of commanders and chiefs, the occupier wants to divert attention by carrying out a bloody provocation and blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine", - the message reads.

The Armed Forces urge the civilian population not to trust Russian propaganda. Ukrainian defenders did not and will not fire on the population.

