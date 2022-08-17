Enemy has partial success near Opytne and Novomykhailivka, attempts to attack in other directions have been repulsed, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on August 17, 2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 175 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

The situation remained unchanged in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. On the latter, the enemy is improving the fortification equipment of the positions. Conducted artillery fire near Chernivtsi, Pavlivka, and Hudovo, Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, from tanks, barrel and jet artillery, shelled the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Nova Mykolaivka, Dementiivka, Korobochkine, Pechenihy, Ruskie Tyshki, Odnorobivka, Lebyazhe, Novye, Svitlychne, Sosnivka, and Rubizhne. The enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops in the direction of the settlements of Lebyazhe and Bazaliivka, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Sloviansk direction, enemy units tried to damage our units and destroy civil infrastructure facilities in the areas of Brazhkivka, Dibrivne, Mazanivka, Dolyna and Dovhenke with the fire of barrel artillery and rocket salvo systems. The enemy tried to advance in the direction of Novodmytrivka and Mazanivka, but had no success and retreated.

In the Kramatorsk direction, in order to dislodge our units from the occupied lines, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery near Mykolaivka, Kramatorsk, Verkhnyokamyansk, Tetyanivka, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and Raihorodok. Made an air strike near Ivano-Dariivka and Vesele. He unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of the settlement of Vesele with assault actions.

In the direction of Bakhmut, shelling was recorded near Bakhmut, Zaytseve, Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka and Mayorsk. The occupiers used aviation to strike near Soledar. Ukrainian soldiers suppressed all attempts by the enemy to improve the tactical position of units in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaitseve and Mayorsk.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy continued to fire near Avdiivka, New York, Pisky, Vodyany, Opytny, and Nevelsky. Conducted an airstrike near Mariinka. The enemy has partial success in the direction of Opytne.

In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the occupiers used tanks and artillery of various calibers to fire damage to the areas of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Kostiantynivka, Pavlivka, Sontsivka, Olhyne, Vuhledar, Charivne, Huliaipole, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv, Vremivka, Novopillia and Novoandriivka. Airstrikes were recorded near Shcherbaky, Maly Shcherbaky and Zaliznychne. In order to clarify the positions of the fire means and adjust the fire, the occupiers engaged the UAV. The invaders made an unsuccessful attempt to advance in the direction of Shevchenko and have partial success in the direction of Novomykhailivka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on maintaining occupied positions and preventing the Defense Forces from creating favorable conditions for a counteroffensive. With the use of available fire means, he is trying to cause maximum losses to our units along the contact line. It does not stop conducting aerial reconnaissance by unmanned aerial vehicles. Carried out airstrikes near Bilohirka, Lozove, Bela Krynytsia, and Posad-Pokrovsky. The enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of Bilohirka. Our soldiers completely broke the plans of the occupiers and pushed them back to their previous positions.

In the water areas of the Black and Azov seas, the enemy's naval group continues to perform tasks to support the actions of the ground group of troops. Two sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.

The Russian occupiers suffer losses, are demoralized and look for any way to avoid hostilities - they try to fake a light wound, resort to self-mutilation and various simulations. There is an increase in cases of sabotage of officers' orders, especially when it concerns offensive actions.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win together!", the information of the General Staff reads.