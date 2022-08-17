After explosions in occupied Crimea, they became interested in bomb shelters, selling apartments and emergency suitcases

In Crimea, after the explosions, people are wondering where the nearest bomb shelter is and what an emergency suitcase is.

This is reported by the website of the Association for the Reintegration of Crimea, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Even the completely controlled aggressor "Crimean media" began to ironically report that "the main questions that are now worrying everyone: where is the bomb shelter; how to quickly sell an apartment; what is an emergency suitcase," the message says.

Read more: Strikes on Crimea are probably part of counteroffensive of AFU, - ISW

At the same time, it is noted that in occupied Sevastopol, fraudsters are already sending a newsletter to mobile phones with offers to indicate the addresses of bomb shelters that work for a "small fee".