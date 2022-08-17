EU-wide ban on Schengen visas for Russian citizens is possible - Estonian Foreign Minister Reinsalu

Visa restrictions for Russian citizens, imposed by individual countries of the European Union, are steps towards a possible European-wide ban on visas for Russians.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"Of course, our main desire is to reach a European-wide agreement to close the entry of Russian citizens into the European Union. We are working to find common ground with countries that have a land border with Russia," Reinsalu said.

The Minister noted that EU laws allow blocking entry to EU countries on visas issued by other members of the Schengen Agreement, and cited the closure of internal EU borders during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We remember well that during the coronary crisis, countries closed not only the EU's external borders, but also its internal ones. The Treaty of the European Union provides for exceptions that can be made in favor of public order, security, which is the reason for raising our question," Reinsal said.

He stressed that 850,000 people had already entered the European Union with Russia by the end of the first week of August, and that Europe must be ready "to take measures to support Ukraine's victory".