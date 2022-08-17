Energoatom established crisis headquarters to respond to possible emergency situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Ministers of Energy and Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko and Denys Monastyrskyi, together with the president of the state enterprise "NAEK Energoatom" Petro Kotin, the heads of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regional administrations and the State Emergency Service, inspected the work of all services, forces and means responsible for radio and nuclear control in Zaporizhzhia.

This was prompted by the escalating situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Energodar, Zaporizhzhia Region, and the growing threat of nuclear catastrophe due to unprecedented Russian nuclear terrorism.

Galushchenko reported the creation of a large crisis headquarters at Energoatom, which should be as effective as possible in the event of any emergency at ZNPP. "A wide range of ministries, departments, and institutions are involved, and there is full coordination going on there. It works 24/7, and we monitor the situation around ZNPP online," the Minister said.

Monastyrskyi noted that as long as the station is under the control of Russian troops, there will be danger in the surrounding areas. According to him, all responsibility for what is happening at the station for any unfolding scenario now lies with Russia, "and we have to prepare for different scenarios that are possible in this regard".

Kotin stated that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains dangerous and continues to deteriorate. "In the last three weeks there have been more and more attempts by Russian invaders to damage the plant's equipment. To do this, they are shelling both the ZNPP itself and the lines that connect it to the united power system of Ukraine. This is very dangerous!", stressed the president of Energoatom.

"The Russians want to disconnect the Zaporizhzhya NPP from our energy system, after which they will try to connect it to Crimea. But when the nuclear plant has no connection to the UES, it will go into blackout mode," Kotin added.

