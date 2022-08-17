ENG
Kuleba and Blinken coordinate further supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

" Weapons were at the center of my phone conversation with Anthony Blinken: We coordinated further supplies from the U.S. and partners," Kuleba tweeted.

The minister said military aid to Ukraine brings the end of the war closer and remains the best investment in the long-term security of Europe and the world.

"Grateful for the unwavering support of the United States," the Foreign Minister concluded.

