Denmark plans to limit Russians’ entry even if EU does not ban Schengen visas - Head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kofod

The Danish government will consider imposing restrictions on tourist visas for citizens of Russia.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom, Yeppe Kofod, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Suspilne.

The official explained that if the EU does not agree on the issue of restrictions on visas for Russians, Denmark may revise the relevant rules at the national level.

"If this cannot be achieved by a joint decision, from the Danish side we will consider imposing restrictions that will further reduce the number of Russian tourist visas," he said.

Read more: Denmark supports visa ban for Russians - Immigration Minister

Kofod stressed that he considered the very existence of the possibility for Russians to live peacefully in Europe while the Russian army destroys Ukrainian cities unacceptable.

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kaija Kallas and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin proposed to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a ban for Russians to enter the EU.

The ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens may be part of a new package of sanctions.

Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Jan Lipovsky, who holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, has supported a complete ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens.

Read more: EU-wide ban on Schengen visas for Russian citizens is possible - Estonian Foreign Minister Reinsalu