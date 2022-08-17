Russia is spreading fake about mythical conflict between military and political leadership of Ukraine in order to divide Ukrainians - Maliar

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar disproved fakes about the conflict between the highest bodies of the military-political leadership of Ukraine.

She wrote this in Telegram, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

According to Maliar, a narrative, which has a destructive effect on the offensive potential of Ukrainian society, is again spreading in the information space of Russia and Ukraine.

We are talking about a mythical conflict between the highest bodies of the military and political leadership, namely the confrontation between the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Office of the President and the Ministry of Defense, fictitious by the hostile units of information and psychological operations.

"As a rule, this narrative is spread in telegram channels and the media, however, not only Russian. This narrative is also taken up by some Ukrainian resources and speakers," a representative of the Defense Ministry noted.

Read more: No Russian fakes and manipulations did not affect weapons supplies to Ukraine - Kuleba

According to her, the tactical goal of this enemy's information operation is to spread the desired idea as much as possible, provoke an emotional reaction to it, and, as a result, manipulate the perception of events in general.

The operational goal is to create a conflict within the military and political leadership of Ukraine and within society. The strategic goal is to weaken the center of state decision-making as well as the defense and offensive potential of Ukrainian society.

"In simple words: if we all argue among ourselves, it is easier to break and conquer us. This is what the enemy wants," Malyar explained.

A characteristic feature of such reports is also the vagueness and ambiguity of their source: such as "an unnamed person from the Office of the President" or "our source in the Ministry of Defense".

Read more: Rospropaganda spreads fakes that there will allegedly be no counteroffensive of AFU -CCD