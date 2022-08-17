Heavy fire in Saltivsky district of Kharkiv as result of occupant shelling, 3 dead and 10 wounded are known - Mayor Terekhov

On Wednesday evening, the Russian occupying forces shelled the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles. A fire broke out, there are dead and injured.

This was stated by Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Long-suffering Saltivka is under fire again. A hit by an MLRS in the ground near a residential building. Windows were broken, the walls were chopped off. There are tentatively no casualties," Terekhov wrote in his telegram channel.

"Again the shelling of the Saltivsky district. Preliminarily arrived near a residential high-rise," the mayor later wrote.

A little later, Terekhov said that the shelling caused a strong fire in a residential building.

"There is a strong fire in a residential building at the site of the arrival. At the moment there is information about three dead and ten wounded," Terekhov wrote.

See more: Consequences of Kharkiv shelling by Russian occupants: Tornado MLRS, tram depot and garage cooperative damaged. PHOTOS