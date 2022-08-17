Russia is not interested in negotiations, it is interested in full domination in Ukraine, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russia speaks the language of ultimatums.

"They were capturing and torturing our people and then issuing an ultimatum - what else do we need to do, after which they won't go back," he said Wednesday, speaking to students at Chilean educational institutions, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Head of State.

"They are not interested in any intermediaries. They are interested in complete domination in Ukraine. They see us as a colony," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine expressed the opinion that it is impossible "to look for a mediator between a country that defends its land and the one that has decided to destroy it completely".

Read more: Occupiers are destroying civilian objects in order to kill the sense of home in Ukrainians, - Zelensky