Number of dead as result of evening shelling of Saltivsky district of Kharkiv increased to 6 people, 16 people wounded - RMA
As a result of the shelling of a residential area Saltivka in Kharkiv by Russian occupation troops on Wednesday evening, 6 people were killed.
This was stated by the head of Kharkiv Rehional Miitary Administration Oleh Synehubov, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"Unfortunately, the number of dead and wounded as a result of the shelling of Saltivka has increased: 6 people died, 16 were injured," Synehubov wrote in Telegram channel..
Earlier, the Mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, said that as a result of the evening shelling, 3 civilians were killed and 10 were wounded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password