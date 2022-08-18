Lithuania supports EU-wide visa ban for Russian citizens, - Foreign Minister Landsbergis

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania supported the ban on tourist visas for citizens of Russia.

"Ideally, it should be a decision at the European level that would simply cancel the validity of these visas and everyone would stop issuing them," said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, whose country borders Kaliningrad, Russia, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

Lithuania has already largely suspended issuing visas and residence permits to Russians in response to the invasion of Ukraine. But Landsbergis doubts the effectiveness of the individual measures, saying that Russian citizens will still be allowed to enter for visas issued by other EU countries.

"A Russian citizen today can get a visa at a German consulate in any Russian city where there is a consulate and go through Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania or Poland to where he wants to go on vacation," he said. That is why a pan-European solution is needed, he added.