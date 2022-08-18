Fire at site of missile attack on dormitory in Kharkiv localized, 7 people killed, 13 injured - State Emergency Service

A rescue operation and extinguishing fire in a three-story apartment building in Kharkiv, which was hit by a Russian missile on Wednesday night, is underway.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by SES in Telegram.

"At 11:38 p.m. the fire was localized. The fire continues to be extinguished and people rescued from under the rubble. Seven people were killed and 13 injured (four of them were rescued by the State Emergencies Service units).

From the State Emergency Situations Ministry involved 80 people and 18 units of equipment ", - stated in the message.

As Censor.net reported earlier, in the evening of August 17, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that as a result of evening shelling 3 civilians were killed and 10 wounded.

Later it became known that the number of dead as a result of the evening shelling of the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv increased to 6 people, 16 people were wounded