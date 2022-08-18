In southern direction, during August 17, enemy lost 29 occupiers, 1 "Pion" self-propelled gun, 5 armored vehicles, - OС "South"

The "South" operational command made public the current operational situation in the south of Ukraine as of the evening of August 17.

As Censor.NET informs, the OC "South" reports about this on Facebook.

The message states: "The situation in our operational area is complex and tense but under control. The enemy is on his defensive lines, there are no significant changes in numbers, and he is losing morale and psychological state every day.

The enemy tried to covertly capture our observation post by the forces of a motorized rifle platoon with the support of a rocket salvo fire system. He was stopped by open fire and retreated.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Mykolaiv and region by Russian occupiers. PHOTOS

Continued the practice of air strikes on our positions along the contact line. Attacked three times. There was no success.

Used 2 anti-radar missiles to destroy our air defense system. The result was unfortunate.

Four times a day, the enemy attacked Zelenodolsk with heavy barrel artillery and fired twice from "Hrad". Fortunately, all the shells fell in an open area. Without human losses.

Our aviation continued the practice of attacking strongholds and areas of concentration of enemy forces, weapons, and equipment. Such damage was inflicted in the Novovoznesensky and Oleksandrivka districts, respectively.

See more: Missile attack on Odesa region: Russians attacked with Tu-22M3 strategic aviation planes with launch of X-22 missiles, - OC "Pivden". PHOTOS

As part of the execution of fire missions by rocket and artillery units, the enemy lost 29 rocket launchers, a self-propelled 203-caliber "Pion" gun, 5 units of armored vehicles. and vehicles, as well as an ammunition supply warehouse in Bilohirka.

The final losses of the enemy are being investigated.

In the Black Sea, the ship grouping of the enemy fleet has practically no changes, it continues to keep 2 missile carriers with 16 "Calibers" and 1 MLS on standby.

Therefore, the probability of missile strikes and shelling remains high, mine danger in coastal areas is high - there is a storm at sea, mines can drift, in particular to the shore."

See more: There are explosions at occupants’ base in Kyrylivka, - Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov. PHOTO