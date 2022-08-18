7 people died and 16 wounded - result of "Iskander" hit on Saltivka, - Synehubov

The occupiers hit a three-story residential building on Saltivka in Kharkiv with a rocket, previously with an "Iskander".

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informs.

"7 people died and 16 were injured, including an 11-year-old child. One man is in serious condition, the others are hospitalized in moderate condition. Rescuers are continuing their search," Synehubov said.

The official refuted the Russian "media" fake about the "military object" being hit.

"Not a single military object. Only civilians - including pensioners and children. This is real terrorism, which only non-humans are capable of!", Synehubov stressed.

