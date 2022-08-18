Occupiers launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv, dormitory in Sloboda district was hitted, 18 were injured, 1 person died, - Synehubov (updated)

The Russian Federation struck Kharkiv once again based on preliminary information, two people were injured, and several fires broke out.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"The occupiers have again launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv. As a result of the hits, there are several fires, so far we know of 2 victims, among them a child. All specialized services are working on the ground," the message states.

Synehubov asks not to ignore the alarm signals.

Later, Synehubov reported on 5 victims: "According to the regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, 5 people were injured after a rocket attack in the Sloboda district of Kharkiv. As I informed earlier, one of them is a child."

Synehubov wrote: "In the morning, the Russian occupiers hit the premises of a dormitory in the Sloboda district of Kharkiv. As of now, 18 are injured, 2 of them are children. 1 person has died. Russian terrorism has no limits!"