As result of morning attack on Kharkiv, administration building and approximately fifteen cars caught fire, - Terekhov

In the morning, it "flew" to the Sloboda and Kholodnohirsk districts of Kharkiv.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram.

"At 4:32 a.m., the first and then at least four more rockets hit Kharkiv. It "flew" to the Sloboda and Kholodnohirsk districts. There was a fire in one of the places where the rockets were hit," the message states.

According to him, there was a very big fire in the Kholodnohirsk district after the shelling. The administrative building is on fire. According to the management of the State Emergency Service, the collapse began.

About fifteen cars near this building are also on fire.

