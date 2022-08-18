Russian troops launched offensive in Kramatorsk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, but suffered losses and retreated, - General Staff

The Russian occupiers tried to advance in the Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka directions. The AFU inflicted significant losses on the enemy and forced him to retreat.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the regions of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Spirne, Donetsk, Ivano-Dariivka, Siversk, Zvanivka, and Raihorodka from tanks and multiple rocket systems. It launched an airstrike near Vesele.

He led an offensive in the Mykolaivka-Viimka direction, was unsuccessful, withdrew.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling was recorded near Bakhmut, Soledar, Rozdolivka, Kodema, and Mayorsk.

The occupiers launched an offensive in the directions of Volodymyrivka - Soledar, Pokrovske - Bakhmutske, Pokrovske - Bakhmut, Klynove - Bakhmut, Semihiria - Zaitseve, Semihiria - Kodema, and Holmivsky - Zaitseve. The invaders did not achieve any positive results in any of the offensive directions and withdrew with losses.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks near Avdiivka, Mariinka, Oleksandropilla, Pisky, Pervomaisky, and Opytne.

He led an offensive in the direction of Lozove - Pervomaiske, was unsuccessful, withdrew," the message states.

Read more: Military of Russian Federation is trying to create conditions for resumption of ffensive in certain areas, - General Staff