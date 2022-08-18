At night, occupiers launched rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. 4 rockets hit infrastructure object - RMA
At night, around 03:00 a.m., the enemy launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia from the Vasylivka district.
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh.
"According to preliminary information, the occupier used rocket systems of salvo fire. Four rockets were aimed at an infrastructure object in the Shevchenko district," the message says.
It is noted that the building has minor damage.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password