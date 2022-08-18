At night, occupiers launched rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. 4 rockets hit infrastructure object - RMA

At night, around 03:00 a.m., the enemy launched a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia from the Vasylivka district.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh.

"According to preliminary information, the occupier used rocket systems of salvo fire. Four rockets were aimed at an infrastructure object in the Shevchenko district," the message says.

It is noted that the building has minor damage.