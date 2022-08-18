ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8930 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
493 12

361 children died in Ukraine due to the aggression of Russian Federation, more than 714 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

діти

More than 1,075 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of August 18, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 361. The number of injured has increased - more than 714.

The Prosecutor General's Office reports this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The largest number of children were affected in the Donetsk region - 376, Kharkiv region - 200, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 60, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 40," the report states.

Thus, on August 17, a 12-year-old girl was injured as a result of an enemy projectile hitting a residential building in Kharkiv. On the same day, the occupiers shelled the residential infrastructure of the city of Krasnohrad, Kharkiv region. A 12-year-old girl was also injured.

As a result of bombing and shelling by the Russian invaders, 2,328 educational institutions were damaged, of which 289 were completely destroyed.

See more: Woman was killed by Russian shells in Orichiv, 6 people were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Author: 

children (1027) PG Office (749)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 