361 children died in Ukraine due to the aggression of Russian Federation, more than 714 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

More than 1,075 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of August 18, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 361. The number of injured has increased - more than 714.

The Prosecutor General's Office reports this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The largest number of children were affected in the Donetsk region - 376, Kharkiv region - 200, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 60, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 40," the report states.

Thus, on August 17, a 12-year-old girl was injured as a result of an enemy projectile hitting a residential building in Kharkiv. On the same day, the occupiers shelled the residential infrastructure of the city of Krasnohrad, Kharkiv region. A 12-year-old girl was also injured.

As a result of bombing and shelling by the Russian invaders, 2,328 educational institutions were damaged, of which 289 were completely destroyed.

See more: Woman was killed by Russian shells in Orichiv, 6 people were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS