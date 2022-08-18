IAEA Director General Grossi, in response to Ukraine’s invitation, is ready to lead delegation to ZNPP, - Kuleba

Director General of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, informed the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, that he is ready to lead a delegation to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy informed about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"During our conversation, IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi told me that in response to Ukraine's invitation, he is ready to head the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Kuleba wrote.

The head of the Foreign Ministry emphasized "the urgency of the mission to eliminate threats to nuclear security caused by Russia's military actions."

