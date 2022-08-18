Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation on shelling of Kharkiv: They announced attack on "location of mercenaries" and "destruction of 90 militants"

The Ministry of Defense of Russia commented on the shelling of Kharkiv, as a result of which 11 civilians were killed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to TASS.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation hit a mercenary deployment point in Kharkiv with high-precision ground-based weapons, more than 90 militants were destroyed," the Ministry of Defense of the occupying country noted.

Also remind, that on August 17, the Russian occupiers launched massive rocket attacks on Kharkiv. Peaceful sleeping areas with civilians once again came under the attack of Russian terrorists. As a result of the shelling 11 people died, 37 people were injured.

