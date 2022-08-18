Erdogan will invite Zelensky for talks with Putin. Russia is allegedly ready - CNN Turk

At a meeting in Lviv, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss with President Volodymyr Zelensky the possibility of direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by the Turkish channel CNN Turk.

The newspaper reported that allegedly on the eve of the summit between Zelensky, Erdogan, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Lviv, "it is observed that Russia is ready to soften its tough position" on the issue of direct negotiations between the head of the Kremlin and the Ukrainian president.

The journalists stated, citing unnamed sources in the Russian Federation, that Putin allegedly hinted at the negotiations with Erdogan on August 5 that he might meet with Zelensky.

"Now, to stop the war, the Russian side said: "First, the leaders can discuss and define a road map. Then the delegations can start work on implementing this road map," the channel said.

Also remind, today in Lviv there will be trilateral negotiations between the presidents of Ukraine and Turkey, Volodymyr Zelensky and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.